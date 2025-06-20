Taylor will start Friday's game against the Blue Jays, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

The 23-year-old was called up by the White Sox on June 10 and allowed two earned runs with a 5:1 K:BB over four frames in his first four big-league appearances, and he's now set to make his first MLB start. Taylor started in his first six outings of the season for Double-A Birmingham before being shifted to relief for his subsequent nine appearances, so the right-hander is likely to have a limited workload Friday.