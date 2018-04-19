Shields may have his next start -- which was scheduled for Friday -- pushed back after he pitched in Wednesday's extra-innings loss to the A's.

The White Sox's starter, Carson Fulmer, lasted just one inning, so manager Rick Renteria was ultimately forced to turn to Shields in the 14th inning after running through his bullpen. Shields was hit with the loss after allowing a two-out game-winning hit to Matt Olson. He only tossed 28 pitches, so the White Sox could choose to keep him on schedule for his Friday start, though with an off day Thursday, the team could also shift everyone in their rotation up by a day to afford Shields time before his next start.