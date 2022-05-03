Manager Tony La Russa said Monday that he expects Cueto to help the team "sooner rather than later," Mark Potash of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Cueto impressed in his last outing with Triple-A Charlotte, throwing four scoreless innings while striking out six. Though it's already been determined that he will make another start in the minors, Cueto could have his contract purchased and realistically make his White Sox debut by May 11 -- which lines up with Vince Velasquez's turn through the rotation. Even if that occurs, Lance Lynn (knee) is pushing to return by the end of May, so Cueto's long-term role remains unclear. However, La Russa's comments suggest the team is high on Cueto's potential to contribute, so he may be utilized creatively so long as he shows some effectiveness.