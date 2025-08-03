White Sox's Jordan Leasure: Notches third save
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Leasure didn't strike out a batter in a perfect ninth inning to earn the save in Saturday's 1-0 win against the Angels.
Aaron Civale and Brandon Eisert combined to allow just one hit to the Halos through eight innings, and Leasure finished things off by retiring the side in the ninth on just nine pitches. The White Sox haven't had a consistent closer this season, with Leasure and Grant Taylor tied for the team lead with three apiece. The pair seem likely to continue splitting ninth-inning work, which doesn't offer much fantasy upside on the 42-69 White Sox.
