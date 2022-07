The White Sox have selected Sprinkle with the 131st overall pick in the 2022 first-year player draft.

Sprinkle's range at shortstop is his main selling point. He can also swipe bags, and he hit .285 at UC Santa Barbara this season, although it was a rather empty .285. The 21-year-old hit three homers and slugged a modest .416 in 258 plate appearances against Big West competition as a junior.