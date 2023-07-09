Graveman allowed a run on a hit and a walk while striking out two in one inning, taking a blown save in Sunday's 4-3 extra-inning loss to the Cardinals.

Graveman was called on to protect a one-run lead in the ninth inning, but put three of the first four batters on base. A fielder's choice and a second hit batsman created more trouble, but Graveman was able to limit the damage to one run. He's taken three blown saves this season, all of which have come since June 11. He's added seven saves, eight holds, a 2.93 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 39:19 K:BB through 40 innings in a high-leverage role.