Graveman allowed three runs on three hits and a walk in the ninth to blow a save against the Twins on Sunday.

Graveman entered trying to protect a three-run lead and was unable to do so. He began the inning with a walk before two doubles, a single and a sacrifice plated three runs for the Twins to send the game to extras. It was Graveman's fourth blown save of the year and he's allowed 12 runs (10 earned) in 15.1 innings since June 11. Liam Hendriks (elbow) is progressing towards a return, but Graveman still appears to be the preferred closing option for the time being.