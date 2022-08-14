Graveman earned the save Sunday against Detroit, allowing a run on two hits while striking out one in the ninth inning in a 5-3 win.

Liam Hendriks converted saves on Friday and Saturday so Graveman was given the opportunity to close Sunday. Harold Castro launched a solo homer with one out but Graveman was able to get the final two outs and preserve the victory for Chicago. It was his first save since July 2. The 31-year-old has been a bit shaky since the All-Star break, allowing five runs in nine innings while walking six batters.