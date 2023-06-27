Hendriks (elbow) is scheduled to play catch Wednesday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

It will be his first throwing of any kind since he was placed on the injured list June 11 with right elbow inflammation. Hendriks could perhaps be ready to return to the White Sox shortly after the All-Star break if he is able to avoid setbacks, but there is no official timetable yet. He's made only five appearances in the majors this year, mostly due to an offseason diagnosis of non-Hodgkin lymphoma.