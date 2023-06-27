Hendriks (elbow) is scheduled to play catch Wednesday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
It will be his first throwing of any kind since he was placed on the injured list June 11 with right elbow inflammation. Hendriks could perhaps be ready to return to the White Sox shortly after the All-Star break if he is able to avoid setbacks, but there is no official timetable yet. He's made only five appearances in the majors this year, mostly due to an offseason diagnosis of non-Hodgkin lymphoma.
More News
-
White Sox's Liam Hendriks: Out through All-Star break•
-
White Sox's Liam Hendriks: Hopes to throw within a week•
-
White Sox's Liam Hendriks: Will receive PRP injection soon•
-
White Sox's Liam Hendriks: Evaluation coming Tuesday•
-
White Sox's Liam Hendriks: Placed on IL with elbow issue•
-
White Sox's Liam Hendriks: Nabs first win•