Kopech allowed four runs on three hits, four walks and a hit batsman while striking out six over three innings for Triple-A Charlotte on Thursday.

Just when it seems Kopech is poised to go on a run, he takes a step backwards. He had given up one earned run over his last two starts while pitching six innings in both, but ran into the same command problems Thursday that have bogged him down all season. Kopech leads the International League in strikeouts (111), but that's tempered by his league-high 56 walks and 11 hit batters over 82.1 innings.