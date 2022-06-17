Kopech (knee) will start Sunday against the Astros, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Kopech left his previous start last Sunday with a knee issue after recording just two outs. He was quickly cleared of anything worse than discomfort, however, and he noted the next day that he felt much better after getting some fluid drained. He tested his knee in a bullpen session Thursday and evidently proved to the team that he was good to go without missing a turn in the rotation.
