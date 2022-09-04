Kopech (knee) threw a bullpen session Sunday, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.
Kopech landed on the injured list with a left knee strain Aug. 23 and threw his first bullpen session Friday, and he returned to the mound for another session Sunday. Kopech will be eligible to return from the IL for Wednesday's matchup with the Mariners, though it's unclear if he'll be cleared to do so.
More News
-
White Sox's Michael Kopech: Throws bullpen Friday•
-
White Sox's Michael Kopech: Goes on IL with knee strain•
-
White Sox's Michael Kopech: Dealing with hamstring issue•
-
White Sox's Michael Kopech: Tending to sore left knee•
-
White Sox's Michael Kopech: Start cut short by apparent injury•
-
White Sox's Michael Kopech: Notches quality start, takes loss•