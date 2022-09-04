Kopech (knee) threw a bullpen session Sunday, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

Kopech landed on the injured list with a left knee strain Aug. 23 and threw his first bullpen session Friday, and he returned to the mound for another session Sunday. Kopech will be eligible to return from the IL for Wednesday's matchup with the Mariners, though it's unclear if he'll be cleared to do so.

