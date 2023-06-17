Kopech allowed a run on six hits and six walks while striking out four over 4.1 innings in a no-decision versus the Mariners on Friday.

Kopech wasn't punished much for the free passes, but it did work his pitch count up to 102 (57 strikes) for just 13 outs. The six walks matched a season high for the right-hander, who has a 4.5 BB/9 on the year. Despite the control issues, he's pitched to a reasonable 3.92 ERA and 1.27 WHIP with 89 strikeouts over 78 innings across 14 starts. He's allowed just seven runs over his last six starts, so he'll try to keep up the solid pitching next week in a challenging home start versus the Rangers.