Kopech (4-8) earned the win Thursday, allowing one run on two hits and four walks over 5.2 innings against the Mets. He struck out five.

Kopech struggled with command again Thursday, issuing four or more walks for the fourth time in his last five starts. However, the 27-year-old Kopech was able to limit the damage, holding the Mets to just two hits en route to his first win since May 24. Kopech lowered his ERA to 4.29 with a 1.39 WHIP and 102:57 K:BB through 18 starts (92.1 innings) this season. He's currently lined up for a home matchup with the Cubs in his next outing.