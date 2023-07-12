Kopech (shoulder) will return from the 15-day injured list to start the White Sox' first game of the second half Friday in Atlanta, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Kopech was placed on the IL in early July with what was categorized as right shoulder inflammation, although it seems as if the move was made mostly in order to give him extra rest. The right-hander is on pace for a career high in innings this season and had been scuffling of late before landing on the IL. Kopech isn't an advisable start in fantasy against Atlanta.