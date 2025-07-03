White Sox's Michael Taylor: Exits with bruise
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Taylor was removed from Wednesday's game against the Dodgers due to a left trap contusion.
Taylor was caught stealing third base in the sixth inning and didn't come out on defense for the bottom of the frame. It remains to be seen whether his bruise will prevent him from playing in Thursday's series finale, but if that's the case, Brooks Baldwin could be in line to start in center field.
