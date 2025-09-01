Vasil earned the save in Sunday's 3-2 victory over the Yankees, pitching a clean inning with one strikeout.

The White Sox right-hander fired 12 pitches, eight of which were strikes, to succinctly close out this contest. Vasil became the fourth different Chicago reliever to tally a save in August, with Jordan Leasure, Grant Taylor and Steven Wilson all also notching saves during the month while the team employs a closer-by-committee approach. Vasil has been a dependable arm with a 2.50 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 72:45 K:BB across 90 total frames and should continue to garner occasional save opportunities.