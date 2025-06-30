Vasil picked up the save Sunday against the Giants, allowing one walk and no hits with one strikeout over 1.2 scoreless innings.

Vasil has been a multi-inning option for the White Sox recently, going at least three innings in each of his last seven appearances (three starts). However, he got the ball in a high-leverage scenario Sunday, taking over for Tyler Gilbert in the eighth inning with one out and the bases loaded. Vasil induced a double play to escape from the jam and then shut the door on the Giants in the ninth frame for his second save of the campaign. Vasil's been one of the White Sox's most reliable arms this season, holding a 2.73 ERA over 56 innings.