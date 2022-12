Avila was selected by the White Sox during the Rule 5 draft Wednesday, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Avila was a 26th round pick by the Giants in 2019 and will now have a chance in the big leagues for Chicago. The right-hander split the 2022 campaign between the High-A and Double-A levels, and he had a 1.14 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 58:14 K:BB across 55.1 innings.