White Sox's Noah Schultz: Done for 2025
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Schultz (knee) won't return to the mound in 2025, MLB.com reports.
Schultz has spent most of the second half of the season on the injured list with a knee injury. The White Sox are taking a cautious approach, and he is no longer expected to pitch in the Arizona Fall League as previously anticipated.
