Schultz (knee) struck out four and allowed one unearned run on two hits in his two-inning start Sunday after being activated from the 7-day injured list.

Schultz hadn't pitched for Charlotte since July 3 due to a right knee injury before he was cleared to slot into the Triple-A rotation Sunday, albeit on a restricted pitch count. The right-hander is regarded as one of the White Sox's top pitching prospects, but he's struggled thus far through his first outings with Charlotte, delivering a 10.13 ERA, 2.10 WHIP and 17:8 K:BB in 13.1 innings.