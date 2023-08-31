Anderson went 1-for-6 with a triple, two RBI and a run scored Wednesday against the Orioles.

Anderson has started eight games since returning from suspension, and he has struck out a 39.5 percent clip in that span. Though he hasn't homered, he has balanced his lack of contact with five extra-base hits and has also scored five runs. It remains a disappointing campaign for Anderson, though as the White Sox's leadoff hitter, he could be a source of stolen bases and runs scored across the final month of the season.