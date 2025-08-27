White Sox's Will Robertson: Back in big leagues
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The White Sox recalled Robertson from Triple-A Charlotte on Wednesday.
Robertson has struggled during his brief time in the majors this season, going 1-for-16 with 11 strikeouts between the Blue Jays and White Sox. He's likely to operate as a reserve outfielder in Chicago.
