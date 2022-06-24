Judge and the Yankees settled on a one-year, $19 million contract Friday to avoid an arbitration hearing, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Judge reportedly turned down a one-year, $19 million offer from the Yankees in recent days, but the two sides were ultimately able to strike a deal with that salary. He'll be able to make up to $500,000 in incentives, and it's encouraging that the two sides settled prior to a hearing, which can strain relationships between players and their teams. The 30-year-old is slashing .304/.379/.658 with 27 homers, 58 runs, 53 RBI and five stolen bases to begin the season.