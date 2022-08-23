Judge went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's 4-2 win over the Mets.
Judge's 383-foot blast off Max Scherzer in the third inning ended his longest power drought of the season, as the 30-year-old hadn't left the yard in any of the Yankees' last nine games while batting just .133 with 12 strikeouts. The American League MVP candidate's struggles of late have mirrored his team's, with the Yankees going 3-6 during Judge's nine-game slump. Even with the brief lull in production, Judge is still MLB's runaway home-run leader. His 47 long balls put him 13 ahead of the Phillies' Kyle Schwarber for first place.