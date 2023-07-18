Yankees manager Aaron Boone said on the Talkin' Yanks podcast Tuesday that Judge (toe) is "getting close."

Boone was asked whether the beginning of the July 25 series against the Mets was a realistic target for Judge to return and the skipper didn't rule it out. While certainly not a clear timetable, the proclamation does point to real progress as Judge works his way back from a torn ligament in his right big toe. The reigning American League MVP began taking batting practice last Friday and has also done some light running. Running the bases at full effort would probably the last hurdle Judge needs to clear, and it's uncertain when he might be ready for that. The slugger has been sidelined since early June.