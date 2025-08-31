Judge went 1-for-4 with a solo home run, an additional run and a walk Saturday in a 5-3 extra-innings win over the White Sox.

Judge's fourth-inning solo blast opened the scoring in the contest, and he also scored an insurance run in the 11th after drawing an intentional walk. The All-Star slugger's homer pace has slowed down a bit this month-- he's gone deep a modest (for him) five times over 23 games since returning Aug. 5 from a stint on the injured list . Judge is also batting just .218 in that span, though he's posted an elite .408 OBP on the strength of a 23.3 percent walk rate.