Yankees' Aaron Judge: Goes deep Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Judge went 1-for-4 with a solo home run, an additional run and a walk Saturday in a 5-3 extra-innings win over the White Sox.
Judge's fourth-inning solo blast opened the scoring in the contest, and he also scored an insurance run in the 11th after drawing an intentional walk. The All-Star slugger's homer pace has slowed down a bit this month-- he's gone deep a modest (for him) five times over 23 games since returning Aug. 5 from a stint on the injured list . Judge is also batting just .218 in that span, though he's posted an elite .408 OBP on the strength of a 23.3 percent walk rate.
