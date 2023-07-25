Judge (toe) played five innings in a simulated game at the Yankees' spring training complex in Florida on Tuesday, Max Goodman of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

The plan is for Judge to up the volume in another simulated game Wednesday. The Yankees are taking the slugger's recovery from a ligament tear in his right big toe day by day and it has not yet been determined whether he will require a rehab assignment. Judge has been sidelined since early June.