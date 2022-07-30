Judge went 3-for-5 with two home runs and six RBI in Friday's 11-5 win over the Royals.

After launching a two-run shot off Kris Bubic in the third inning, Judge capped the scoring on the night with a grand slam in the eighth off Jackson Kowar. The pending free agent is on another tear, homering eight times in nine games since the All-Star break while batting ,417 (15-for-36) with 19 RBI, and on the season Judge is slashing .297/.378/.668 with an MLB-leading 41 home runs -- nine more than second-place Kyle Schwarber, and 11 more than Yordan Alvarez for the AL lead. Friday's performance also moved Judge ahead of Pete Alonso for the major-league lead in RBI with 89.