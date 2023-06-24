Judge confirmed Saturday that he has a torn ligament in his right big toe, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

Judge's injury was previously described as a sprain, but it appears the All-Star slugger's injury is more severe than initially thought. Judge also stated that he still has pain when he walks, which is not a reassuring sign for fantasy managers. Now that we know Judge is battling a damaged ligament, he shouldn't be expected to return anytime soon.