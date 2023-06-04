Judge isn't in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Dodgers due to a right foot injury, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

The 31-year-old suffered the injury during Saturday's contest when he crashed into the bullpen gate in right field while making a catch. Judge remained in the game and said after the contest he was feeling fine, but he's apparently dealing with some soreness in his foot. The Yankees have a team day off Monday, so Judge will have two consecutive days to recover ahead of Tuesday's series opener versus the White Sox.