Yankees' Aaron Judge: Not quite fully healed

Judge (ribs) said Friday that his latest MRI this week showed "some" healing, but he's not yet 100 percent, and one more doctor will review the imaging before determining the next steps in rehab, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

It still sounds like Judge is multiple weeks away from a potential return to the lineup. The slugger hasn't played since May 31 due to a stress fracture of the first rib on his right side. Jasson Dominguez will continue to see regular playing time in right field for the Yankees while Judge continues his recovery. Judge will undergo at least one more MRI before he's cleared to resume baseball activities, and manage Aaron Boone said Friday that he still expects the right fielder to play again this season, Jorge Castillo of ESPN.com reports.