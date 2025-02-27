Yankees manager Aaron Boone said that Judge will make his Grapefruit League debut Saturday against the Astros, Greg Joyce of the New York Post reports.
Judge has been healthy early on in camp, but the Yankees wanted to ease him into game action this spring after he played 172 games between the regular season and postseason in 2024. The two-time MVP is slated to play right field and bat second for the Yankees this season.
