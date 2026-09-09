Judge went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts during the Yankees' 5-3 win over the Rockies on Tuesday.

Judge was officially back in the lineup Tuesday after missing more than three months while on the IL due to a stress fracture in his ribs. He didn't have the performance he wanted in front of the home crowd, striking out in both his first and third plate appearance while flying out to center field in the fourth inning. Judge is expected to be eased back into action given his lengthy absence and lack of a rehab assignment, so he'll see some extra days off and occasionally serve as the designated hitter over the final weeks of the regular season.