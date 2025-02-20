Yankees manager Aaron Boone said he expects Judge to make his Grapefruit League debut March 1 or shortly thereafter, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Judge isn't dealing with an injury during camp, but the Yankees plan to hold the star outfielder out for the first week and a half of exhibition play to let players vying for roster spots pick up more at-bats. After Judge played 172 games between the regular season and postseason in 2024, Boone is mindful of building in some extra maintenance this spring for the reigning American League MVP as he prepares for what should be another hefty game count in 2025, assuming health prevails. Judge should help his chances of staying healthy by handling a less active role on the defensive end during the upcoming season, as he's expected to move back to his more natural right field position after he made the majority of his starts in center field in 2024 while former teammate Juan Soto patrolled right field.