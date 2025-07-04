Manager Aaron Boone said Friday that Schlittler has "certainly put himself in the mix" to join the Yankees rotation with Clarke Schmidt (forearm) on the 15-day injured list, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Boone called Schlittler an "exciting pitcher", which is not controversial, as Schlittler throws in the upper-90s with his fastball and had a 1.37 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 39 strikeouts in 26.1 innings over his five most recent starts prior to a blowup outing Wednesday in which he gave up six earned runs over 2.1 innings for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Schlittler is not on the 40-man roster, and if the Yankees don't look his way this time, it could be Allan Winans who serves as a spot starter next week before the All-Star break gives the club a chance to reset the rotation.