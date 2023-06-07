Rodon (back/forearm) threw 20 pitches in a live bullpen session before Wednesday's game versus Chicago on Wednesday, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

Rodon told Phillips he threw around 20 pitches to Oswaldo Cabrera and Jake Bauers in the session. His fastball reportedly sat 92-94 mph, and he threw all of his pitches in the outing. The next step for the southpaw is another live session, but he's unsure when that will take place. Rodon has missed all of the 2023 campaign with forearm and back trouble, and he could make his first ever start as a member of the Yankees near the end of June if he continues to make progress.