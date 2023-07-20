Rodon (0-3) took the loss against the Angels on Wednesday, allowing six runs on four hits and five walks while striking out three batters over 4.1 innings.

Rodon followed an unsuccessful pattern in each of the first two innings: issuing a free pass and giving up a home run to the next batter. He then walked the first two hitters he faced in the third, both of whom came around to score. Altogether, the left-hander issued five free passes, one short of a career high. Rodon has lost all three of his starts since coming off the injured list July 7, though this was easily his worst outing so far. He's yet to find his footing as a Yankee, posting a 7.36 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 11:9 K:BB while serving up four homers over 14.2 innings.