Rodon (1-3) earned the win over the Mets on Wednesday, allowing one run on four hits and three walks while striking out four batters over 5.2 innings.

Rodon logged his deepest outing of the campaign, notching one more out than in his season debut against the Cubs on July 7. The left-hander continued to struggle with his control -- he's walked multiple batters in each of his four starts and has 12 walks across 20.1 innings on the campaign -- but held the Mets to just one extra-base hit and one run. Rodon appears to still be trying to find his groove, as he's recorded just a 6.7 K/9 after posting a 12.2 K/9 over his previous two campaigns combined. Nonetheless, Wednesday's win was a step in the right direction given that Rodon had dropped each of his first three starts.