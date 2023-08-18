Rodon (hamstring) will return from the 15-day injured list to start Tuesday against the Nationals, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

Rodon had no lingering issues after a five-inning simulated game Wednesday and will jump back into action Aug. 22, exactly 15 days removed from his placement on the IL due to a left hamstring strain. The 30-year-old left-hander has thrown only 27 innings this season and carries a 7.33 ERA, and Washington could be a tough matchup for him -- the Nationals are seventh this season in wOBA against left-handed pitching, and third in strikeout rate.