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Yankees' Carlos Rodon: Tosses third straight quality start

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Rodon (2-2) picked up the win Wednesday, giving up three runs on four hits and three walks over six innings in an 8-4 victory over the Guardians. He struck out seven.

The veteran left-hander delivered his third straight quality start on 96 pitches (58 strikes) as he gets rolling following his belated season debut May 10. Over those three outings, Rodon has gone 2-0 with a 2.50 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 17:8 K:BB in 18 innings. He'll look to stay locked in for his next trip to the mound, which is scheduled to come at home next week against his former club, the White Sox.

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