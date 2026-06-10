Yankees' Carlos Rodon: Tosses third straight quality start

Rodon (2-2) picked up the win Wednesday, giving up three runs on four hits and three walks over six innings in an 8-4 victory over the Guardians. He struck out seven.

The veteran left-hander delivered his third straight quality start on 96 pitches (58 strikes) as he gets rolling following his belated season debut May 10. Over those three outings, Rodon has gone 2-0 with a 2.50 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 17:8 K:BB in 18 innings. He'll look to stay locked in for his next trip to the mound, which is scheduled to come at home next week against his former club, the White Sox.