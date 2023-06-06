Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Sunday that Rodon (back/forearm) is slated to face hitters Wednesday, Greg Joyce of the New York Post reports.

While Rodon appears to be past the forearm strain that emerged early in spring training, he's been set back by an unrelated back injury that required a cortisone shot several weeks ago. The southpaw has subsequently started ramping back up and resumed mound work in late May. With throwing sessions against live hitters now in the forecast, Rodon appears to be inching closer to making his Yankees debut, though even if he encounters no further obstacles he's likely still several weeks away. It's possible that he could return in late June, though an early July target may be more feasible.