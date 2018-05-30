Yankees' CC Sabathia: Struggles vs. Astros
Sabathia was tagged for five runs (three earned) on eight hits and two walks over five innings in Tuesday's extra-innings win over the Astros. He struck out four and did not factor into the decision.
Sabathia allowed multiple hits in four of his five innings of work Tuesday and has now failed to pitch into the sixth inning in each of his last four starts. The veteran holds a 7.85 ERA over that rough four-start stretch after having posted a 1.39 ERA through his first six outings this season. He'll carry a 3.73 ERA into his upcoming Sunday matchup with the Orioles.
