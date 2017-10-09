Yankees' CC Sabathia: Would start Game 5
Sabathia would start Game 5 of the ALDS against the Indians if necessary, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.
Sabathia will make his second start of the postseason if the Yankees are able to even the series Monday and force a decisive Game 5. The big southpaw allowed four runs (two earned) on three hits and three walks while striking out five batters in his first start of the postseason.
