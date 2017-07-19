Yankees' Chase Headley: Could see time at first base
Headley may get some starts at first base following the team's acquisition of Todd Frazier, the New York Daily News reports.
The Yankees have had a season-long void at first base, and since they'll likely try to get both Headley and Frazier's bat in the lineup on a regular basis, it's looking as though one of the two will have to move across the diamond. Headley has started just six games at first in his career -- all since coming over to the Bronx in 2014 -- while Frazier has a bit more experience, but both options remain a possibility at this point.
More News
-
Yankees' Chase Headley: Out of lineup Wednesday•
-
Yankees' Chase Headley: Gets night off for Game 2•
-
Yankees' Chase Headley: Doubles in loss Friday•
-
Yankees' Chase Headley: Out of lineup Thursday•
-
Yankees' Chase Headley: Collects three hits in win•
-
Yankees' Chase Headley: Back in action after brief absence•
-
Prospects: Are Devers, Rosario next?
With the approaching trade deadline, some of the big-name prospects we've waited all year to...
-
Buy low on Samardzija?
Is Jeff Samardzija someone worth buying low on? Chris Towers takes a look at the numbers, and...
-
How much FAAB on Moncada?
Todd Frazier is headed to New York and Yoan Moncada is headed to Chicago. Heath Cummings looks...
-
Frazier trade impacts Moncada, Robertson
No major Fantasy assets were moved in the Todd Frazier trade, but there are still major consequences...
-
J.D. Martinez's value improved by trade
Who gains value with the J.D. Martinez trade? Who loses it? Scott White breaks down the deal...
-
Correa may not be back in time to help
Carlos Correa's surgery to repair a torn thumb ligament could sideline him for two months....