Holmes (back) threw live batting practice Friday, per MLB.com.
This is another step toward a minimum stay on the IL for Holmes, who had previously played catch and tossed from a mound. The right-hander is eligible to be activated Monday and could very well return to the active roster on that day. Manager Aaron Boone was pleased with Holmes' live session, stating, "Today, it was just a live BP, but stuff-wise, it was there, velocity was there, movement quality was there, and he was strike-throwing."