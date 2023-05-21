Holmes (2-2) earned the win over the Reds on Saturday, walking one batter and striking out one in a scoreless inning.

Holmes handled the bottom of the ninth for New York with the score tied 3-3 and held Cincinnati at bay to send the game to an extra frame. The right-hander has now pitched in a non-save situation in each of his past nine outings, compiling a 1.04 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 12:2 K:BB over 8.2 innings while notching two wins and three holds. While those are excellent numbers, Holmes' fantasy value in formats that don't count holds will be minimal unless he's able to work his way up to closing games again.