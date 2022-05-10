Holmes (2-0) earned the win over Texas on Monday, retiring both batters he faced on four pitches.

After Nestor Cortes' no-hit bid ended with one out in the eighth inning, Holmes was brought in to navigate through the rest of the frame. He needed only four pitches to do so, and the Yankees put up the first (and only) run of the game in the bottom of the inning to line him up for the win. Cortes leads New York with four victories on the season, and he has registered a 15:2 K:BB along with a sparkling 0.82 ERA and 0.61 WHIP across 14.2 frames.