The Yankees reinstated Holmes (back) from the 15-day injured list Monday.

As expected, Holmes is ready to rejoin the Yankees for the start of a six-game week following a minimum-length stay on the shelf while he contended with a left lower back spasm. With 17 saves to go with a 2.39 ERA and 1.02 WHIP in 49 appearances this season, Holmes has been one of baseball's top late-inning relievers on the whole, but he was on shaky ground as the Yankees' closer prior to getting shut down with the injury, as he blew his last three save chances while yielding runs in four of his most recent five appearances. Though the Yankees might prefer to ease Holmes back into action coming off the injury, the team could immediately reinstall him as closer with Aroldis Chapman (leg) recently joining Scott Effross (shoulder) on the shelf. Lou Trivino now looks like the top threat to poach saves from Holmes, though it's possible manager Aaron Boone opts for a closer committee in the short term until one reliever emerges as the most-trusted option.