The Yankees plan to reinstate Holmes (back) from the 15-day injured list Monday, Kristie Ackert of the New York Daily News reports.

New York already optioned Luke Bard to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to clear a spot on the 26-man active roster for Holmes, who will return to action after missing the minimum 15 days. Though the Yankees might prefer to ease Holmes back into the mix in a lower-leverage spot, the team may have to turn to him for closing duties right away after Aroldis Chapman (leg) recently joined Scott Effross (shoulder) on the IL. Along with Holmes, Lou Trivino is another candidate to pick up saves if manager Aaron Boone opts to take a committee approach at closer.